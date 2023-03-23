Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Chairman Sells $333,500.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 891,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 314,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,185. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $862.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

