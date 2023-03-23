Perth Mint Gold Token Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $381.41 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1,963.98 or 0.06906889 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perth Mint Gold Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00362610 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,468.14 or 0.26355782 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,188 tokens. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perth Mint Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perth Mint Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.