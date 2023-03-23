Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Evercore ISI

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.
WOOF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 1,647,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
