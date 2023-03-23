Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.70 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28). 37,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 429,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.70 ($0.28).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Pharos Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.14. The firm has a market cap of £98.85 million, a PE ratio of 281.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pharos Energy

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%.

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £985.92 ($1,210.76). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,972 shares of company stock valued at $294,902. Corporate insiders own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

