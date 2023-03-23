Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Phreesia Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 17.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

