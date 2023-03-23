PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $5.20. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 132,478 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
