PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $5.20. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 132,478 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

