Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.1% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.60. 1,052,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,865. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.