Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $423,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,458,222. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

