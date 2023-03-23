Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 507,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,885. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

