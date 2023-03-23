Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 600000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Pioneering Technology Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -2.02.
About Pioneering Technology
Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.
See Also
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneering Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneering Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.