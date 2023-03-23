Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 600000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pioneering Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -2.02.

About Pioneering Technology

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

See Also

