Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 1,420,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,528,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Planet Labs PBC Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.