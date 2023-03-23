Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 1,420,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,528,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $23,671,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

