PM CAPITAL Ltd Acquires 322,614 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 6.0% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $28,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

