Populous (PPT) Price Down 50.9% This Week

Populous (PPT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Populous has a market cap of $2.19 million and $167,095.37 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00363310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,417.93 or 0.26406645 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

