PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $465,962.13 and $242.40 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00331311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00022165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000220 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,795 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

