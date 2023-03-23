PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Marcy Daniel Sells 1,728 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.2 %

PWSC stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 402.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PowerSchool Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

