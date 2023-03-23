PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Marcy Daniel Sells 1,728 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PowerSchool Trading Up 0.2 %
PWSC stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 402.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
