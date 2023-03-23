PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PWSC. Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.09.

NYSE PWSC opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. PowerSchool has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $46,668.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,718.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,398,436 shares of company stock worth $88,612,846. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PowerSchool by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

