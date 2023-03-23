Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.59. Precipio shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 216,603 shares trading hands.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Precipio from $6.30 to $2.85 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Precipio Trading Down 0.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.
