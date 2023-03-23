Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.59. Precipio shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 216,603 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Precipio from $6.30 to $2.85 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Precipio Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPOGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

