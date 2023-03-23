PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.84

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 242122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $125,317.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $597,920 over the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.