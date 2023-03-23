PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.84

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 242122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.