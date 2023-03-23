PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.84

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 242122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $125,317.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $597,920 over the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

