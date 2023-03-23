Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Profire Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 164,851 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 262,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 130,432 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

