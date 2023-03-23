ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.284 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,569,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,698,000.

About ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

