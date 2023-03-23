ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.284 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,569,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,698,000.

About ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

(Get Rating)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Dividend History for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.