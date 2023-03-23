ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Shares Sold by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,185 shares during the period. ProShares Short High Yield comprises approximately 4.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.45% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 346,212 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 514,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,969,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 142,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 89,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,778. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

