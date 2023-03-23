ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,509,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,330,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $285,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

