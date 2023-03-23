ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Down 2.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $28.78. 1,541,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,847,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDOW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $304,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

