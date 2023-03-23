Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0015

Proton (XPR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Proton has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $22.29 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 15,004,889,231 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

