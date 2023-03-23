Psychemedics Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Psychemedics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Psychemedics has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Psychemedics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics Co. ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.40% of Psychemedics worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.