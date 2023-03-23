Psychemedics Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Psychemedics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Psychemedics Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PMD opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Psychemedics has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.
Psychemedics Company Profile
Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.
