PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1949 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 1.7 %
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $15.32.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
