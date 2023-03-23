PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Declares Dividend of $0.50

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.501 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.35.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
PPERY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
