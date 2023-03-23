PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 8.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 980,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,018,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

About PureCycle Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

