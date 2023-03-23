PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 8.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 980,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,018,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
