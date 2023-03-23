Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Citi Trends in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Citi Trends’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

