QITMEER NETWORK Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $818,858.61 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $818,858.61 and $507,449.67 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00361451 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,547.77 or 0.26271539 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010260 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.2214328 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $583,669.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

