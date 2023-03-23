QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,661 First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 145,611 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after buying an additional 121,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,187,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.29 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

