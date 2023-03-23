QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $246.31 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

