QP Wealth Management LLC Has $997,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $35.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

