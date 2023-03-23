QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MUB opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

