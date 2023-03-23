QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,803 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the period. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF comprises 1.7% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMPT. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,715,000.

XMPT stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

