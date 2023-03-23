Qtum Price Tops $3.25 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00011519 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $339.39 million and approximately $84.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.43 or 0.06422667 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00022106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018445 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,586,079 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

