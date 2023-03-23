QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.30 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.89. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

