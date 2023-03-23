Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $15,507,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.