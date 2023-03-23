Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,563 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 71,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

