QUASA Price Reaches $0.0016 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $445.52 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00030581 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00202005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,330.66 or 1.00081311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000123 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00162087 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $686.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.