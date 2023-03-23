Quixant (LON:QXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $204.00

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.33), with a volume of 6198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.28).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) target price on shares of Quixant in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Quixant alerts:

Quixant Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £126.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,085.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.38.

Quixant Increases Dividend

Quixant Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Quixant’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.