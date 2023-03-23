Quixant (LON:QXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $204.00

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.33), with a volume of 6198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.28).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) target price on shares of Quixant in a research report on Tuesday.
Quixant Stock Up 2.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £126.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,085.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.38.
Quixant Increases Dividend
Quixant Company Profile
Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.
