Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Down 4.7%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 21,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 159,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Radisson Mining Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$58.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

