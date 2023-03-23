Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Down 5.7%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.
About Ramsay Health Care
Ramsay Health Care Ltd. is in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. It operates through the following segments : Asia Pacific, UK, France and Nordics. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
