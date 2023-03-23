Randall Chatwin Sells 14,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$68,740.00.
B2Gold Stock Performance
Shares of BTO opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.43. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.68.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Further Reading
