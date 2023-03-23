Randall Chatwin Sells 14,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$68,740.00.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.43. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.68.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About B2Gold

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.32.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

