Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Announces Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The company has a market cap of $293.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rani Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

In other Rani Therapeutics news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,250 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,562.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,723,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,300,496. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,001 shares of company stock worth $294,963. Insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

