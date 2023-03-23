Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Announces Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The company has a market cap of $293.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.90.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
