Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $327.73 million and $11.39 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00361654 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,438.25 or 0.26286245 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,344,598,161 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.