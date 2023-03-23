Rede Wealth LLC Invests $304,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.9 %

WCN opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average is $135.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

