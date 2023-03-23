Reef Achieves Market Cap of $60.66 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Reef has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market cap of $60.66 million and $14.80 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00363854 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,391.07 or 0.26447319 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,367,594,852 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform that simplifies DeFi by providing users with a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski and his team of developers, Reef offers users access to liquidity from various sources across multiple blockchains. It provides easy access to DeFi protocols, including lending, borrowing, staking, and trading, all in one place. Users can pay for transaction fees with REEF, which also allows them to earn rewards through yield farming and liquidity provision. As a governance token, REEF gives holders the power to vote on upgrades and changes to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.