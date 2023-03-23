Refined Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $361.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.