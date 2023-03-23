Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

